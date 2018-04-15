A building at the University of Central Florida was evacuated Saturday afternoon due to a nitrogen leak.

Nitrogen leak cause evacuation at UCF

Crews secured leak, didn't determine cause

No injuries were reported

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the CREOL building, which houses UCF’s College of Optics and Photonics.

Crews were able to secure the leak but were unable to determine a cause.

No injuries were reported, according to authorities.

A hazmat crew cleared the building and turned it over to the university’s building management.

No other details were immediately available.