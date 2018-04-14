MARION COUNTY — Officials with Marion County Public School​s say they have had more than 30 threats since Feb. 14.

A 16-year-old Vanguard HS student made threat

He is not allowed back at school

About 25 threats made, 29 students arrested or disciplined



On Friday, April 6, 2018, school officials sent out a "Skylert" after they say a 16-year-old Vanguard High School student made a threat on Snapchat.

An Ocala Police arrest affidavit says the student admitted to posting that he wanted to shoot up the school.

School officials say they are now notifying all parents whenever there is a threat.

"Threats won't be tolerated. We have told in place to find out who made the threat and once we determine who made that threat that student is disciplined as severely as we possibly can from the district and they also face legal action," said Kevin Christian, public relations and communications officer with Marion County Public Schools.

Parent Allison Campbell says she makes her three children listen to them every time she gets one.



"I want my kids to hear what's going on and I want them especially to hear the messages saying parents talk to your children about what is appropriate and inappropriate language at school," said Campbell.



Christian says since the deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14 that left 17 people dead, they have had at least 35 school threats and 29 students arrested or disciplined because of those threats.

In the most recent case, the arrest affidavit states the Vanguard High School student said he thought it would be funny to post it and stated he had no intention of actually carrying out the threat.



"It is not good enough for a student to say they were just joking when making statements that threaten an entire school community," said Christian.



Christian said to parents in the "Skylert" that the student arrested Friday will not be coming back to the school.