The Orlando Science Center will be $10 a person on Sunday, but you should probably get your tickets now.

OSC suggests buying tickets in advance

The science center says the $10 admission includes all four floors of exhibits, giant screen and 3-D films and live programming.

That includes the new traveling exhibit Mindbender Mansion! This eccentric exhibit takes the concept of brainteasers to a dizzying new level with interactive challenges guaranteed to test the brain power and problem-solving skills of even the most experienced puzzlers.

In addition to the giant screen and 3-D films, the science center is showing “Amazon Adventure” and “Secret Ocean” Sunday afternoon.

Orlando Science Center says $10 Day usually sells out, so they suggest buying tickets in advance.

Find more information and buy tickets online on the Orlando Science Center website.

The Orlando Science Center is located on Princeton Street in Loch Haven Park. Parking is available at the parking garage across the street for $5.