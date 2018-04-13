ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers on Friday morning need the public's help finding a car that they say hit and killed a guide dog in east Orange County.

Pearl the golden retriever was well known in neighborhood

Neighbors are shocked over accident that killed Pearl

The seeing-eye dog belongs to a legally blind man, who was not injured in the Thursday night crash.

Pearl, a golden retriever who was well known in this neighborhood, was on Harrell Road with 60-year-old Raymond Mahlberg, heading southbound toward Colonial Drive when the accident happened.

A security camera, from Carmen Padilla's home, shows the moments when Pearl was hit and killed.

Pearl and Mahlberg were walking towards State Road 50, when, according to the surveillance video, the dog, still with a guide dog harness attached, ran towards the road and was hit by the silver car.

"It's very, very sad," Padilla said.

FHP wants to speak with the driver of a silver car that was caught on surveillance video.

Neighbors want justice for Pearl as they want to catch the driver who hit the dog.

"It's shocking, very shocking. Plus the people who did that, they don't stop, not even to help the dog," said Padilla.

Anyone with information is asked to call 850-617-2302.