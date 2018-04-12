BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist involved in a crash in east Central Florida was shot by his own gun Thursday, troopers said.

Florida troopers: Motorcyclist shot by gun on his hip

Motorcycle was involved in crash when gun discharged

Man, passenger taken to hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries

The motorcyclist had a gun on his hip when the bike crashed on the 3800 block of New Haven Avenue near West Melbourne.

The gun discharged, shooting him, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Both the motorcyclist and a passenger on the bike were taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries. They were wearing helmets, troopers said.