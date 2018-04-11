WASHINGTON — Mark Zuckerberg is on Capitol Hill again today — appearing on the House side for more intense grilling by lawmakers.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is embarking on round two — already showing he is relatively at ease in the hot seat. He appeared confident and prepared during the long, nearly 5-hour interrogation on the Senate side.

Next, he takes that focus to the House, where lawmakers will want a similar apologetic tone.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Lawmakers want to hear more about the steps the company will take to ensure users privacy will be protected in the future.

Zuckerberg was pressed to explain how Facebook allowed tens of millions of its users content to be improperly shared. The social media giant is trying to dig out of the crisis surrounding Cambridge Analytica and its failure to protect their users data.

On day one before the Senate, Zuckerberg apologized many times for not alerting Facebook users about that misstep of handling private information. He tried to show the company will be more transparent going forward.

Many lawmakers brought up the possibility of issuing more government oversight. Regulation is expected to come up again during the high profile hearing overseen by House members.

Watch D.C. reporter Margaret Chadbourn's recap from the scene:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is looking to convince lawmakers he's taking privacy issues seriously. The main goal is for Zuckerberg to walk away from his two days of congressional hearings with his company's reputation no longer under fire. Our preview on @NY1 earlier today: pic.twitter.com/Nd80HM6YWI — Margaret Chadbourn (@MLChadbourn) April 10, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

Spectrum News will be providing peek-ins and updates on the testimony throughout the day.