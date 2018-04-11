A 26-year-old man who claimed a home invader shot him in the foot and killed his former roommate in an Apopka-area home has been arrested on premeditated murder charges.

Ex-roommate charged with premeditated murder in woman's death

Asgeirr Ulfr, 26, taken into custody without incident

Investigators say he and Christina Danielle Scarr worked together

Asgeirr Ulfr of Apopka was taken into custody without incident Saturday and was being held in the Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford.

The shooting happened Friday on the 1200 block of Gina Court, which is just over the Orange-Seminole county line between State Road 436 and State Road 414.

Seminole County deputies say Ulfr called 911 to report that he'd been shot in the foot by a home invader who killed his female friend at the residence.

Christina Danielle Scarr, 20, of Apopka was found dead inside the home.

Investigators say Ulfr entered Scarr's home and bound her with duct tape. At some point, she became unresponsive and stopped breathing, they said.

Investigators say Ulfr and Scarr worked together and was her former roommate.

A preliminary autopsy has been performed, deputies say, but Scarr's cause of death has not been released.

Teague Middle School was temporarily put on lockdown during the initial investigation.