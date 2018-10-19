NATIONWIDE — Almost $1 billion is up for grabs in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Friday night.

The jackpot is up to at least $970 million, only because no one won Tuesday night's $868 million prize.

The odds are very slim, but if you do match all the numbers, the one-time cash payout would equal $513 million.

But, if you do not hit it big with the Mega Millions on Friday night, you stil have another chance with Powerball on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot is worth $430 million.