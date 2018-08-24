ORLANDO, Fla. — Heads up to drivers coming to downtown Orlando as one of the busiest sections on one of the most traveled roadways will be shut down starting Friday night.

Colonial Drive will be closed at 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018

Colonial Drive will be closed between Hughey, Orange avenues

The road should be open by Sunday evening

Colonial Drive is closing all because of I-4 Ultimate work.

Fans going to Friday night's soccer game may not have a problem getting to the stadium, but getting out of downtown could be a problem for some as the stretch of Colonial Drive, also known as State Road 50, will be shut down starting at 10 p.m.

Crews will use cranes to lift large steel girders into place over Colonial Drive as those bridge beams will provide the support structure for new Interstate 4 eastbound lanes.

Colonial Drive will be shut down between Hughey and Orange avenues while work is underway.

"This is a big component of rebuilding the entire 21 mile project, rebuilding that Colonial Drive interchange, we're going to provide some brand new access points that we didn't have prior to construction," said David Parks, the I-4 Ultimate public information officer.

Only businesses and residents in this area will be allowed in and Amelia Street will be the detour route.

If all goes as planned, Colonial Drive will open back up Sunday night.

Spectrum News 13 was told this work has nothing to do with the cracks that were found on a bridge back in April.

Crews are still monitoring that bridge, which serves as a ramp leading onto eastbound I-4.