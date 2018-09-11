PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Hurricane Florence is forcing some cruise ships to make unplanned stops in Central Florida.

Norwegian Escape, Royal Caribbean's Grandeur of the Seas were going to Bermuda

The Norwegian Escape is scheduled to arrive at Port Canaveral Tuesday afternoon with more than 4,000 passengers who paid for a three-day trip to Bermuda.

However, staying on that course would have put them dangerously close to Florence's path.

Hurricane Florence was about 450 miles off the coast of Bermuda just before midnight and the powerful storm is expected to travel between the Bahamas and Bermuda Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Norwegian Escape was heading for Bermuda, but will arrive in Port Canaveral at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday instead, before heading to the Bahamas.

The Royal Caribbean's Grandeur of the Seas was also heading to Bermuda, but it is also rerouting to Port Canaveral. That cruise ship is scheduled to dock Wednesday morning.

As people work to get escape Hurricane Florence's path, Florida is also preparing resources to send up to the Carolinas to help in the aftermath of the storm.

Duke Energy will roll out crews as early as Wednesday, hoping to avoid serious power outage issues like Floridians saw with Hurricane Irma, with some people stuck in the dark for weeks.

Following Hurricane Irma, Duke Energy had about 12,000 people working to restore power.