PINE HILLS, Fla. — You can find Barbara Pinkston almost everyday at the Central Florida Urban League in Pine Hills.

Barbara Pinkston teaches how to check email, do online banking

Spectrum funds Seniors exploring Technology program

The classroom is filled with students because of her.

"I am a senior and I love to get out with my people," Pinkston said.

She has helped recruit other senior citizens to be part of a five-week program called Seniors Exploring Technology, or SET.

After Hurricane Irma, Urban League helped the elderly fill out FEMA applications and it was there the non-profit realized a lot of the older folks in the Pine Hills community did not know about or have access to online resources. Pinkston has been there every step of the way.

"Barbara has been wonderful in our program. We all love her cause she cares so much about us," said Renee Brown, one of the students.

SET has taught seniors how to check their email, do online banking and make purchases on the web, among other things.

Eva Anderson, another senior in the class said, "I am so very glad I attended. I leave with a lot more knowledge. I walk out with a lot more knowledge than I entered with."

Urban League applied for a grant through Spectrum, in which they received more than $35,000 for equipment and staffing for this program. Pinkston started as a student and is still around, but now, as a volunteer.

"Awe man, Barbara is amazing. And honestly there would be no program if it wasn't for Ms. Barbara," said the President and CEO of the Central Florida Urban League Glenton Gilzean.

More than 130 seniors have already graduated from this basic technology class, but Pinkston only hopes those numbers continue to grow.

"This is a family no doubt about it. And I am so happy to be a part of this program," Pinkston added.

Urban League wants to provide a second class for seniors that dives even deeper into the world of technology.