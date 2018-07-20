ORLANDO, Fla. -- The search continues for two men involved in a deadly car shootout near the University of Central Florida that left one dead.
- Deputies searching for white Nissan Altima
- No description given for men in Altima
- RELATED: Vehicle sought in gunfight on Alafaya Trail
The Orange County Sheriff's Office stated that two vehicles -- a white Nissan Altima and a dark-colored Jeep SUV -- were chasing each other and exchanging gunfire on Challenger Parkway, close to Alafaya Trail, when the Jeep crashed.
Another man in the SUV tried to run off, but was captured by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was in the area at the time of the gunfight.
That man, believed to be in his 20s, is cooperating with the investigation, as detectives now look for the other two men who were in the white Nissan Altima.
No description was given for the men being sought.
While investigators are searching for the white Nissan, a witness explained what she saw.
"I saw the car go out and hit a car basically and I saw a guy jump out and run and people run over there," Jeanette Kelly described.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).