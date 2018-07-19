ORLANDO, Fla. -- Several law enforcement agencies were looking for a vehicle involved in a gunfight on Alafaya Trail on Thursday afternoon.

Orange County Fire Rescue, Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Oviedo Police and Orange County Sheriff's deputies were at the RaceTrac at 1819 N. Alafaya Trail, which is just north of East Colonial Drive and south of University Central Florida.

UCF Police said the occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire near the location. At least one man was taken to a hospital and other man has been detained. UCF Police said the people being questioned so far are not connected to UCF and they don't think there's any threat to the campus.

The law enforcement agencies were looking for a white, four-door Nissan Altima with dark-tinted windows and bullet holes on the driver's side. If you see a vehicle matching this description, you're asked to call 911 immediately.

