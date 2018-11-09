WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — It's a first of its kind in Florida: a special farm that provides new experiences to disabled people who have been denied opportunities for college and employment.

Nonprofit runs pilot program with Orange County Public Schools

Special Hearts Farm prepares special-needs students for life skills

Students take care of animals, learn woodworking, soap-making

The pilot program in Winter Garden is a collaboration between Orange County Public Schools and the nonprofit Special Hearts Farm.

The mentors behind the program think that regardless of a student's functioning level, they are capable.

"It just makes my heart happy to come here every day," said Kathy Meena, the ESE transition teacher. "It's almost like I hate to leave every day, because I am enjoying it so much."

The farm serves as a classroom for young adults 18 to 22 years old as part of the Exceptional Student Education Transition School. Students 22 and older can join the farm's Adult Training Program.

Students learn to take care of horses, sheep, and goats. They learn about woodworking and make beautiful, rustic signs. They also learn about goat milk soap and can create scented bars. All of their creations are available for purchase at the Special Hearts Farm's store.

Meena has been in the field of ESE for 14 years. She said the point is to train the students enough so they can land meaningful jobs after they age out of school.

This is a pilot program she says should be everywhere around the country.

"We do need a lot more programs like this, and it's a big help to the families as well," Meena said.

Meena is passionate about the program, because it's personal. She has a son with intellectual disabilities.

"Everyone is capable. It doesn't matter of their ability of doing something meaningful," Meena said. "I think at Special Hearts Farm, it really shows here that everyone has that ability."