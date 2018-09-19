ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — Workers at Orlando International Airport are demanding more money Wednesday as they are planning a rally and march through the airport to ask for the minimum wage to be raised to $15 an hour.

The demands come just weeks after Disney World agreed to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour for its cast members.

Such a pay raise would go towards wheelchair attendants, baggage handlers, customer service agents, terminal cleaners and other airport workers.

A union called 32BJ SEUI already represents airport workers in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

A spokesperson stated the union will helping OIA workers organize.

The union says some wheelchair attendants at OIA make only $5.23 an hour, with very modest tips.

32BJ SEUI conducted a survey of subcontracted airport workers in Orlando and found 78 percent of those responding earn less than $20,000 a year.

Spectrum News reached out to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority for comment.

Disney workers, along some Democratic candidates, will join airport workers for a rally and march through the airport Wednesday afternoon, which will take place right before the Airport Authority meets for its monthly meeting.