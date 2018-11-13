ORLANDO, Fla. — A new water park is opening at Margaritaville Resort Orlando next spring that will allow guests to customize their experience via a wristband and app.

Island H20 Live! will feature 9 rides, lazy river

With app, guests can change lighting, music on select rides

Island H20 Live! will feature:

9 rides

Lazy river

Wave pool

River raft ride

Kids' area

Guests at Island H20 Live! will be encouraged to download an app that will sync up with electronic wristbands.

Scanners on certain rides will read the wristbands and play songs and change the lighting effects, which will be chosen by the guest.

In addition, the wristbands will enable cameras on certain slides to take pictures of videos and post them automatically to the guests' Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat or other social media pages and sites.

Another feature, called "Be Live," will invite people to do karaoke or participate in other audio and visual experiences that can be shared through the app.

Also, through the app, people can earn loyalty points by going on the rides and can win free food, beverages and skip-the-line passes.