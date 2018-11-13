ORLANDO, Fla. -- The world's biggest attractions expo may not be open to the public, but Spectrum News crews are there to show you what you could see soon at theme parks around the world.

Annual IAAPA Attractions Expo kicks off in Orlando

It's the world's biggest expo for amusement industry

The 2018 International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo is underway at the Orange County Convention Center .

It's an annual trade show and conference for theme parks, water parks, zoos, aquariums, museums and more.

About 35,000 people are expected to take in the latest in rides, food and other attractions technology, some of which could make its way to Florida theme parks such as Disney World, Universal Orlando, Busch Gardens, or SeaWorld.

11:30 a.m.

SeaWorld Entertainment shared another glimpse at its slate of upcoming attractions Tuesday at the IAAPA Attractions Expo.

The Orlando-based company is pushing ahead with its strategy to open new attractions at its park every year.

For Florida, visitors can look forward to KareKare Curl water slide at Aquatica Orlando, and Tigris roller coaster at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Both attractions are set to debut sometime in the spring.

The biggest addition coming to SeaWorld Orlando is a Sesame Street-themed land. Characters Elmo and his friend Abby introduced the new land to a crowd at the expo.

Set to open in the spring, the land will feature multiple new attractions, Sesame Street characters and more.

