ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has added a food ordering feature to its official mobile app.

Order food, drinks from mobile device

Service available at select dining locations

Mobile Express Pick Up lets visitors place orders for food and drinks from their mobile device while in the parks.

The new service can be used for select dining locations at Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, including The Burger Digs, Captain America Diner, Café 4, Richter's Burger Co., and Mel's Drive-In.

The feature can be accessed by tapping on "Order Food and Drinks" from the main menu in the app. From there, visitors can select a restaurant from the list, add menu items to their order, and then check out. The order won't be fulfilled until the "Prepare My Order" option is selected, meaning visitors can check out an attraction or walk around the park before getting their food.

After "Prepare My Order" is selected, the status of the order can be checked in the app. Once the food is ready, it can be picked up from the restaurant near the "Mobile Express Pick Up" sign.

To use Express Pick Up, visitors need to set up a wallet for payments in the app.

Right now, passholder discounts, gift cards and the Universal Dining Plan can't be used with Express Pick Up.