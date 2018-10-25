ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World is moving the entrance and exit to the guest parking lot at Hollywood Studios.

Parking lot entrance at Disney's Hollywood Studios moving soon

Disney says it's part of renovations for park's 30th anniversary

Old entrance and exit will become employees-only entrance

The new traffic pattern will have park guests use a new entrance on Osceola Parkway, according to a post on the Disney Parks Blog .

The old entrance off World Drive and Osceola Parkway is turning into an employees-only entrance. The satellite entrance off Buena Vista Drive will be for buses only.

The parking lot's new entrance and exit will be clearly marked with signs along the access roads, Disney said.

The new traffic pattern starts Thursday, November 8, and are part of renovations associated with Disney's Hollywood Studios' 30th anniversary next year.