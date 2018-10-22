ORLANDO, Florida – Disney World has shared new images and details about its upcoming gondola transportation system.

Disney shares new images, details about Skyliner system

New transportation system will feature 6 miles of cable

Connect Epcot, Hollywood Studios to 4 nearby resorts

In a video posted Friday, Disney revealed six facts about Disney Skyliner.

The transportation system will connect Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios to nearby resort hotels. It will feature six miles of cable, five uniquely-designed loading stations, and three service lines.

The hotels along the service lines include Disney's Art of Animation Resort, Disney's Pop Century Resort, Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort, and the still under construction Riviera Resort.

Disney has yet to announce an opening date for Skyliner.

The project comes as Disney works on expansions at its theme parks, including the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Hollywood Studios.