ORLANDO, Florida – Universal Orlando has added one more date to its Halloween Horror Nights event.

Visitors can now experience all the thrills and scares on Tuesday, October 30, the day before Halloween.

Tickets for the additional date are now on sale at halloweenhorrornights.com/orlando. According to Universal, those who have Frequent Fear Passes can attend that night as well.

Halloween Horror Nights is a special-ticketed, after-hours event that feature 10 haunted houses.

This year the houses are themed after "Stranger Things," "Poltergeist," "Trick 'r Treat" as well as original concept.

