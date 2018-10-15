ORLANDO, Florida – A 33-year-old Zephyrhills man accidentally brought a handgun to Disney World earlier this month, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened Oct. 5 at the Transportation and Ticket Center.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Marvin Shika arrived at bag check with his two children, a stroller and three bags, according to an incident report. As Shika went through bag check, security found a black gun inside his backpack.

Security then notified Orange County deputies that a gun had been found.

Shika told deputies that he forgot the gun was inside his bag.

Deputies asked Shika whether he had a concealed weapons permit, to which they said he replied, "no." Shika told deputies that he was retired military and showed them his military ID.

Shika was "extremely apologetic and angry at himself for forgetting the gun," according to the incident report.

After running a check, deputies determined that Shika did not have a felony record and decided not to arrest him. However, Shika was issued a trespass warning from Disney.