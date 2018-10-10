ORLANDO, Florida -- Photos circulating on the internet appear to support ongoing speculation that Stitch's Great Escape at Disney World is closed for good.

Stitch's Great Escape at Magic Kingdom closed in January

Pictures posted online appear to show dismantled animatronics

Other images recently leaked online appear to show other closed rides

The images on social media and Reddit appear to show three of the Magic Kingdom attraction's animatronics in a dismantled state. The most striking image shows what appears to be an animatronic Stitch without eyes and only one ear.

Stitch's Great Escape closed in January. At the time, a Disney World spokesperson said the closure was temporary and that the attraction would operate seasonally. But the attraction has remained closed, with part of the area open only for character meet-and-greets. It's listed as "temporarily closed" on the official Walt Disney World website.

In the past couple of weeks, however, rumors began circulating that the closure was permanent, and that the Stitch animatronic had already been taken apart.

Other pictures have recently circulated online and appear to be from inside other closed Disney World attractions.

Last week, images were posted on a blog that purported to show what was left of The Great Movie Ride. Construction is currently underway at the site for the upcoming Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, which will open sometime next year.

Spectrum News 13 has reached out to Disney for comment on the status of Stitch's Great Escape and is waiting to hear back.