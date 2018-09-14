TAMPA, Fla. -- Imagine you're riding a roller coaster when, all of a sudden, your dinner pays you another visit.

Now imagine it was all captured on camera.

That's what happened to one actor who was filming a commercial for Busch Garden Tampa Bay's annual Howl-O-Scream event.

The theme park recently shared unused footage from the commercial, which shows an actor vomiting while riding the SheiKra roller coaster.

The video was posted to social media with the caption "riding coasters with zombies is not for the faint of heart (or stomach)."

By the way, SheiKra features a 200-foot drop, sending riders down at speeds of 70 mph.

Howl-O-Scream runs select nights from Sept. 21 to Oct. 28.