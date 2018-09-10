ORLANDO, Fla. -- For the first time in years, new experiences have been added for this year's Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party .

New experiences added to Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Space Mountain has new soundtrack on Halloween Party nights

Halloween Party happens at Magic Kingdom on select nights

New pirates have invaded Pirates of the Caribbean, for example, who will interact with sailing guests who join the search for Gunpowder Pete.

Also new for Not-So-Scary this year: During Halloween Party nights only, Space Mountain goes dark and has a new soundtrack.

"You're not able to anticipate any of the turns, any of the fast turns," Disney Managing Producer Kate Pappas said.

Inside Fantasyland, the Storybook Circus area welcomes the Storybook Circus "Disney Junior Jam," a dance party featuring favorite Disney Junior characters such as Doc McStuffins.

Then, the Mad Tea Party will take guests on a teacup ride as special lighting and other effects put a glowing new spin on the night.

One thing hasn't changed, though -- there's still candy everywhere.