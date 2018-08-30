ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney World's Minnie Vans can now shuttle people staying at the resort to and from Orlando International Airport .

Minnie Van service expands to Orlando International Airport

Ride-sharing service is available to people staying at Disney World

Guests must call a special phone number to reserve a ride

The Disney ride-sharing service, which works in conjunction with the Lyft app, debuted at the theme park last July. Originally, the red-and-white polka-dotted minivans shuttled guests just between certain resorts on Disney World property. In May, the service rolled out to all on-property hotels. The rides through the Lyft app cost $25 for up to six passengers.

Now, Disney on its blog said the minivan service has been expanded to the airport. The details:

It's available only to guests staying at Disney World resort hotels;

Instead of the Lyft app, guests who want airport transportation must call 407-WDW-PLAY to make a reservation;

Each Minnie Van can transport up to six passengers and eight medium-sized suitcases.