ORLANDO, Fla. -- Epcot's International Food and Wine Festival opened earlier this year with more food stations around the park.

The annual festival gives guests the chance to sample cuisine from around the world, and also new frontiers in cooking (think new trends, and more science!).

In addition to the food, cooking demonstrations, special classes and parties, 32 musical acts perform throughout the festival as part of the Eat to the Beat concert series, featuring Smash Mouth, Postmodern Jukebox, Everclear, Boyz II Men and 98 Degrees.

The festival runs every day, from now through Nov. 12. Attending requires admission into Epcot, and each food item is sold separately as well.

Attractions Insider Ashley Carter went to Epcot for the festival Thursday and shared these pictures:

It's the first day of the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival #TasteEpcot pic.twitter.com/JWgCdfG9gY — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) August 30, 2018

Here's the Chef Mickey magnet, one of the gifts being given out to passholders this year #TasteEpcot pic.twitter.com/NPY3fsaYdU — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) August 30, 2018

I went to the Light Lab, and they were all out of the Phosphorescent Phreeze #TasteEpcot pic.twitter.com/pVSIB0I7TC — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) August 30, 2018

Here are some more pictures from the first day of #TasteEpcot pic.twitter.com/9NlpmIVZl4 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) August 30, 2018