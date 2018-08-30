ORLANDO, Fla. -- Epcot's International Food and Wine Festival opened earlier this year with more food stations around the park.

The annual festival gives guests the chance to sample cuisine from around the world, and also new frontiers in cooking (think new trends, and more science!).

In addition to the food, cooking demonstrations, special classes and parties, 32 musical acts perform throughout the festival as part of the Eat to the Beat concert series, featuring Smash Mouth, Postmodern Jukebox, Everclear, Boyz II Men and 98 Degrees.

The festival runs every day, from now through Nov. 12. Attending requires admission into Epcot, and each food item is sold separately as well. 

Check out these stories below to get everything you need to know.

Attractions Insider Ashley Carter went to Epcot for the festival Thursday and shared these pictures:

