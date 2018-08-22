ORLANDO, Fla. -- The two tiger cubs born at Disney's Animal Kingdom last year are celebrating their first birthday.

Tiger cubs celebrate 1st birthday at Disney World

Anala and Jeda were born at Animal Kingdom last August

Both weigh around 160 pounds

Anala and her brother Jeda were born at the park last August.

At the time, the cubs weighed three pounds each. Now, Anala weighs 160 pounds while Jeda weighs 167 pounds, according to Disney.

To celebrate their first birthday, members of the park's animal care team created a special cake-shaped toy for them to gnaw and paw.

"Both are thriving and have made significant growth in size and skills, as they stay close to their mom Sohni and learn from her lead," wrote Scott Terrell, director of animal & science operations, in a blog post.

The cubs were born as part of the Species Survival Plan, which aims to help critically endangered species.

There are fewer than 500 Sumatran tigers left in the wild due to habitat loss and poaching.

Anala and Jeda can been seen along the park's Maharajah Jungle Trek.