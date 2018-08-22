WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida has extended its free parking offer.
- Legoland free parking offer extended through Sept. 3
- Visitors encouraged to bring new school supplies
- Donations help homeless students in Polk County
Visitors can get free standard parking now through Sept. 3, Labor Day.
The theme park announced the deal last month, saying it would collect school supplies instead of parking fees.
Items are being collected for the Homeless Education Advocates Restoring the Hope project, which helps more than 4,000 homeless students in Polk County.
So far, more than 3,000 school supply items have been collected.
During the free parking extension, visitors are still encouraged to donate new school supplies.
To download the free parking voucher, click here.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.