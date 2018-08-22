WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida has extended its free parking offer.

Legoland free parking offer extended through Sept. 3

Visitors encouraged to bring new school supplies

Donations help homeless students in Polk County

Visitors can get free standard parking now through Sept. 3, Labor Day.

The theme park announced the deal last month, saying it would collect school supplies instead of parking fees.

Items are being collected for the Homeless Education Advocates Restoring the Hope project, which helps more than 4,000 homeless students in Polk County.

So far, more than 3,000 school supply items have been collected.

During the free parking extension, visitors are still encouraged to donate new school supplies.

To download the free parking voucher, click here.