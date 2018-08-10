WALT DISNEY WORLD, Fla. -- Disney is revving up construction on the new Tron ride at Magic Kingdom park, and that means some temporary closures are coming.

Construction on Tron revving up

Disney stopping grand-circle railroad tour in December

Tomorrowland Speedway temporarily closing

The Tron ride, which is based on the TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland, is being built in a new area next to Space Mountain in Tomorrowland. Because of that, changes have to be made to some other attractions in the area.

Walt Disney World announced Friday that the Walt Disney World Railroad would stop making its grand-circle tours of Magic Kingdom starting in December. The train will spend time in Main Street Station, where guests will be able to take "one-of-a-kind" photos.

Also, the Tomorrowland Speedway will close in 2019 so the speedway's track can be adjusted. The attraction will then reopen in summer 2019.

The TRON Lightcycle Power Run is a coaster-like attraction. Riders will board a train of two-wheeled Lightcycles. The ride is set to open in 2021. Disney says it will be open in time for Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary.

Disney first announced that the Tron attraction was coming to Magic Kingdom at the 2017 D23 Expo in Anaheim.