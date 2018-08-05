ORLANDO, Fla. -- The wait is over.

Chicken Guy!, the newest venture from celebrity chef Guy Fieri and restaurateur Robert Earl, is now open at Disney springs.

Serving up chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches and salads

22 signatures sauces on the menu

The restaurant officially opened its doors to the public on Thursday night.

Located next to Planet Hollywood Observatory, the new eatery features a menu full of chicken dishes -- chicken sandwiches, salads and, of course, chicken tenders.

You can choose between grilled or crispy fried chicken tenders.

The chicken is all-natural, never frozen and hand-pounded each day. The result is a crispy outside and tender inside.

The fries, which are offered as a side or as part of a combo meal, are crispy as well. Other sides include fried pickle chips -- which come in a nice portion -- mac 'n' cheese, and loaded fries.

The menu also includes 22 custom, house-made sauces. There are standard options like honey mustard and sweet 'n' sour. But for those who are a little more adventurous, there are options like the special sauce (mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickle juice, special spices and seasoning), Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ (Kentucky bourbon, brown sugar, molasses and apple cider vinegar) and Nashville Hot Honey (honey, red chilies, cayenne, garlic and onion).

And yes, Donkey Sauce is on the menu.

If you run out of sauce, have no fear. There's a Sauce Slinger, who walks around and refills your sauce container.

Dessert is limited to two items -- a Triple Double Mint shake and a Cinnamon Apple shake. The mint shake is proving to be the more popular of the two options.

As far as seating goes, there isn't much inside the restaurant. More seating is available outside, but on a busy night or even a rainy day, it could be an issue.

Chicken Guy! offers a cool, modern and casual atmosphere The restaurant is a perfect option for those who want to grab something quick and tasty without spending too much.