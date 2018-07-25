ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando has revealed another haunted house for its upcoming Halloween Horror Nights.

Carnival Graveyard: Rust in Pieces announced for Halloween Horror Nights

All-new original haunted house from Universal's creative team

Will feature carnival full of decayed rides and games, armed carnies

Carnival Graveyard: Rust in Pieces will revolve around a dilapidated carnival full of decayed rides and games. Along the way, guests will encounter guard dogs, a grotesque tunnel of love and armed carnies, according to Universal.

"Ride parts have become instruments of torture and the walls have been painted in the blood of those foolish enough to enter," wrote Charles Cray, a show director for HHN, on the official Universal Orlando blog.

Carnival Graveyard is an original house from the Universal creative team. Others include previously announced Slaughter Sinema and Dead Exposure: Patient Zero.

Other haunted houses set for this year's event include Netflix's "Stranger Things," "Trick 'r Treat."

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights from Sept. 14 to Nov. 3.

For ticket information, visit orlando.halloweenhorrornights.com.