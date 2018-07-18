TAMPA, Fla. -- New permits hint at possible plans for a new roller coaster at Busch Gardens.

Busch Gardens permits hint at plans for new attraction

Plans call for work near the park's Jungala area

A 3,230 square-foot building would be built

Filed in June under the name BGT Project Teel, the permits call for the removal of 40,185 square feet of impervious area at the former site of Tanganyika Tidal Wave.

The water ride abruptly closed in 2016. Demolition began last month.

Most interestingly, plans also call for the construction of a 3,230 square-foot building and the addition of 19,683 square feet of impervious area around it.

Based on diagrams in the filing, the additional area will include a concrete path that connects the building to a revamped plaza area.

The possible attraction would be located between the theme park's Jungala area and the Stanleyville Theater.

Spectrum Bay News 9 reached out to Busch Gardens about the permits.

"We are always looking for new ways to enhance our park," a spokesperson wrote in an email. "And we're excited about the future of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. We look forward to sharing news about any future attractions when we have details to share."

If a new roller coaster is in the works, the timing would make sense. SeaWorld Entertainment, Busch Gardens' parent company, has ramped up plans to build new attractions at its theme parks.

Earlier this year, Adventure Island opened a new drop slide called Vanish Point. And Aquatica Orlando opened Ray Rush, a new water slide, in May.

SeaWorld Orlando is set to open its new raft ride Infinity Falls sometime this summer.