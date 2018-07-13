ORLANDO, Fla. -- Have you ever wanted to part of a game show's live studio audience? Well, now's your chance.
- 'Deal or No Deal' filming at Universal Orlando this summer
- Free tickets to attend are available online now
- Show will tape on select dates between July 20 and Aug. 10
Tickets are available for tapings of the revived "Deal or No Deal."
Thirty episodes will be filmed at Universal Orlando this summer, with Howie Mandel returning as host. The tapings will take place on select dates between July 20 and Aug. 10.
"Deal or No Deal" first premiered on NBC in 2005. Contestants are challenged with choosing between 26 briefcases in hopes of finding the one containing $1 million.
To request tickets, visit on-camera-audiences.com. Audience members must be at least 13 years old. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, according to Universal.
The tickets are free.
"Deal or No Deal" is set to premiere later this year on CNBC.
