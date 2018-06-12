ORLANDO, Fla. -- A squirrel was caught on camera stealing candy from a store at Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

Last week, Brianna Bradshaw and her friend Jessica Dornfried were inside Disney Clothiers when they witnessed the bushy-tailed thief make off with a pack of peanut M&M's.

Bradshaw shared her friend's video on Facebook with the caption, "here's the cute little shoplifter at Magic Kingdom."

In the video, the squirrel can be seen rummaging through the store's candy bin. A nearby Disney cast member attempts to shoo away the squirrel.

But the determined little thief was too quick. The squirrel jumps down from the bin, but not before grabbing the candy in its mouth and fleeing the store.