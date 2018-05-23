ORLANDO, Fla. -- Three members of the Justice League have arrived at Madame Tussauds Orlando.

Wonder Woman, Superman and Batman are the newest wax figures featured in the attraction.

They are part of a new exhibit called Justice League: A Call for Heroes. The figures are replicas of the heroes from 2017’s “Justice League” as portrayed by Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck.

For this particular exhibit, Madame Tussauds has added several elements to make it interactive.

Visitors enter the exhibit and are immediately thrown into a mission to help save the world from Lex Luthor’s evil corporation, LexCorp.

The streets of Metropolis and Gotham City have been recreated, placing visitors in the middle of the action.

Spectrum News 13’s Attractions Insider had a chance to preview the new exhibit on Tuesday.

Here are few takeaways from the experience.

Wonder Woman

The first wax figure you encounter in the exhibit is Wonder Woman.

She’s standing in the streets of Metropolis, striking her famous “gauntlet pose.”

She’s the first mission on your quest to defeat LexCorp. To help her, you have activate her gauntlets, which will emit a powerful blast.

As with all Madame Tussauds wax figure, this one is very life-like, closely resembling Gal Gadot’s portrayal from the film. The scene is probably one of the best ones for a photo op, which everyone stopping to strike their own “gauntlet pose” next to the Amazon Princess.

The Props

This exhibit is interactive, giving visitors the sense they are in middle of the action. Part of that is achieve by the larger than life props sprinkled throughout.

When visitors enter the Superman scene, they find him holding a helicopter that has fallen from the sky.

Over in Gotham, there’s a real Bat Signal visitors can use to summon Batman. Elsewhere, there’s a display of Diana Prince’s wardrobe from the “Wonder Woman” film and a newsstand with papers from The Daily Planet.

The Special Effects

Each scene in the exhibit includes a few special effects. With Wonder Woman it’s the sound her theme music followed by a lighting effect and color blast when her gauntlets are activated.

For Superman, it’s when he catches the helicopter. The wax figure’s knees buckle from the weight of the helicopter.

Visitors can activate the Batman scene by moving the Bat Signal, which actually lights up. It triggers various lighting and smoke effects that eventually reveal the Caped Crusader himself.

Justice League: A Call for Heroes opens to the public on May 25.

For more information, visit madametussauds.com/orlando.