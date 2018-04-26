ORLANDO, Fla. — A new haunted house coming to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights this year will be a blast from the past for fans -- if they survive.

Universal announced plans Thursday for a "Dead Exposure: Patient Zero" haunted house for the 2018 edition of Halloween Horror Nights at the Orlando parks.

The original Dead Exposure was part of the 2008 event. The house plunged guests into darkness as they relived the last moments of a character's life as zombies close in and eventually tear him apart.

This new Dead Exposure house lives in the same world. Guests are taken to Paris in 1982. Hordes of zombies walk the dark streets. The military, meanwhile, is trying to quarantine and vaccinate anyone not yet affected, and the vaccine has one major side effect: blindness.

This is the second haunted house unveiled for Halloween Horror Nights and the first original house for this year. Universal announced earlier this month that it would have a haunted house based on the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things" this year.

Universal's Halloween Horror Nights is on select nights from Sept. 14 through Nov. 3.