ORLANDO, Fla.— Fast & Furious—Supercharged is now officially open at Universal Studios Florida.

The announcement comes after nearly a week of technical rehearsals for the new attraction.

Based on the popular “The Fast and the Furious” movie franchise, the ride features props and scenes from the films.

Riders will be taken on a high-speed chase through the streets of Los Angeles. Along the way, they will encounter several characters from the series including Dom (Vin Diesel), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Tej (Ludacris) and Mia (Jordana Brewster).

Fast & Furious—Supercharged joins other Universal attractions that use the Virtual Line system. Guests can select a time to ride using the official Universal Orlando Resort mobile app or kiosks located outside the ride’s entrance.

Universal will celebrate the opening of the attraction on May 2 with a special evening event featuring “several superstars” from the films.