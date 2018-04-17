FastPass+ reservations are now available for Toy Story Land.

FastPass+ reservations available for Toy Story Land attractions

Disney World hotel guests can now make selections

Toy Story Land to open June 30 at Disney's Hollywood Studios

The 11-acre land will open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 30.

Hotel guests who are 60 days from check-in can now make selections for Toy Story Land attractions, according to post on the Disney Parks Blog.

The area will feature two new attractions—Slinky Dog Dash, a family-friendly roller coaster and Alien Swirling Saucers, a spinning ride. Toy Story Land will also include Toy Story Mania, which is getting a new entrance inside the land.

In addition to the new attractions, the land will feature Woody’s Lunch Box, a counter-service restaurant. The menu includes breakfast items such as a French toast sandwich and a breakfast bowl with “potato barrels” (tater tots), eggs and gravy; and American fare such as a smoked turkey sandwich and a BBQ brisket melt.

With the opening of the new land, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will extend its operating hours.

Starting July 1, the theme park will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. for a limited time. Guests staying at Disney World hotels can take advantage of Extra Magic Hours, with the park opening as early as 7 a.m. The parks will close as late as 12:30 a.m. on select days for evening Extra Magic Hours.

When guests enter Toy Story Land, they will “shrink” to the size of a toy and explore Andy’s backyard.

Characters such as Woody, Buzz, Jesse, Rex and the Green Army Men will be featured throughout the new land.