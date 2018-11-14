LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democrat Josh Harder has upset U.S. Rep. Jeff Denham, a four-term Republican from California's farm belt.

Harder was declared the winner Tuesday as updated vote totals showed that his lead was insurmountable. It's the fourth Republican-held US House seat in California picked up by Democrats.

Divisions over President Donald Trump, health care and the #MeToo movement shaped the race in the Central Valley's 10th District.

Harder, a 32-year-old venture capitalist, argued Republicans in Washington are not doing enough to help an area with high poverty. He also criticized the 51-year-old Denham for voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Two other U.S. House races in Southern California's Orange County remain too close to call.

