Earthquake in Caribbean prompts tsunami warning; no deaths reported

Last Updated: Wednesday, January 10, 2018, 10:09 AM EST
Tsunami advisories were canceled overnight for Puerto Rico and other parts of the Caribbean after a powerful earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea.
- 7.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Caribbean Sea
- Tsunami advisories issued for Puerto Rico
- No serious damages were reported
Tsunami sirens were heard going off along the coast of Belize shortly after the magnitude 7.6 quake hit northeast of Honduras. They were lifted a few hours later.
There were no early reports of serious damage or casualties on land after the quake struck shortly before 10 p.m. EST. Officials in Honduras said shaking was registered across much of the nation and there were some reports of cracks in homes in Colon and Atlantida provinces along the northern coast and Olancho in eastern Honduras.
Tsunami centers issued advisories and warnings for Puerto Rico, the Cayman Islands, Cuba, Jamaica and other Caribbean islands as well as on the coasts of Mexico and Central America, cautioning that sea levels could rise from a foot to 3 feet above normal, but no tsunami materialized.
The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. The tremor struck in the sea about 125 miles north-northeast of Barra Patuca, Honduras, and 188 miles southwest of George Town, Cayman Islands.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
