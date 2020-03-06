ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando could host one of the biggest sports events in the world, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars to the local economy as Orlando city leaders are working to land the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Orlando is one of two dozen US cities FIFA is considering

The United States, Mexico and Canada are jointly hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup games, and Orlando is one of about two dozen U.S. cities FIFA is considering to be host cities.

Greater Orlando Sports Commissions President and CEO Jason Siegel believes the City Beautiful has a good chance to land the games in part because of all the unique experiences Central Florida has to offer.

"Not only the athletes, but the fans are going to have an incredibly positive experience," said Siegel. "There's so much for them to do when they come to Orlando. And internationally, I think it's important for them to know they're already having these positive experiences, and that has to count."

Camping World Stadium underwent a more than $200-million upgrade just a few years ago.

And with another $60 million in upgrades planned for the stadium, Orlando leaders say it will be even more ready for the World Cup games.

Siegel says he and a team of Orlando leaders will head to Dallas in mid-March to meet with FIFA and find out more about what it is looking for in a host city.

FIFA is expected to select several U.S. host cities by early next year.