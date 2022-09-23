Ian became the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and the fourth hurricane on the season too on the evening of Sept. 23. Even though it was slow to strengthen, Ian underwent rapid intensification once it become a hurricane on Monday.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon, the first hurricane to make landfall in the continental U.S. this year.

Its first landfall was just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday in Cayo Costa, Fla. with max winds of 150 mph. After that, it made a second landfall as it moved inland just south of Punta Gorda near Pirate Harbor, with max winds of 145 mph.

Ian made its third landfall in the U.S. (fourth landfall including Cuba) shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, near Georgetown, South Carolina. At the time, it was a Category 1 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Ian weakened after making landfall and moving across Florida earlier this week, but had to opportunity to strengthen back into a hurricane over the Atlantic Ocean. Since its fourth and final landfall on Friday, it quickly weakened yet again.

Mid-Atlantic

Ian hit the Carolinas Friday afternoon after devasting large portions of the Florida peninsula.

After making its fourth landfall Friday as a Category 1 hurricane near Georgetown, South Carolina, Ian pushed through North Carolina with heavy rains and gusty winds, downing trees and leaving hundreds of thousands of North Carolina residents without power.

Down on Sunset Beach today, where folks are cleaning up some minor storm damage and beach erosion. pic.twitter.com/b8po1N7Jyu — charles duncan (@duncanreporting) October 1, 2022

Florida

In Florida, weather station near Port Charlotte reported a sustained wind of 115 mph with a wind gust of 132 mph as Ian made landfall

Parts of southwest Florida, including Naples, were inundated with high water on Wednesday as Ian came ashore.