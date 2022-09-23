Ian became the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and the fourth hurricane on the season too on the evening of Sept. 23. Even though it was slow to strengthen, Ian underwent rapid intensification once it become a hurricane on Monday.

What You Need To Know

  • Ian became the fourth hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season on Sept. 26

  • It made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 28 as a Category 4

  • Ian made another landfall in South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 30 as a Category 1

  • Ian brought flooding rains and strong winds to the Florida and the Mid-Atlantic

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon, the first hurricane to make landfall in the continental U.S. this year.

Its first landfall was just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday in Cayo Costa, Fla. with max winds of 150 mph. After that, it made a second landfall as it moved inland just south of Punta Gorda near Pirate Harbor, with max winds of 145 mph.

Ian made its third landfall in the U.S. (fourth landfall including Cuba) shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, near Georgetown, South Carolina. At the time, it was a Category 1 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Ian weakened after making landfall and moving across Florida earlier this week, but had to opportunity to strengthen back into a hurricane over the Atlantic Ocean. Since its fourth and final landfall on Friday, it quickly weakened yet again.

Mid-Atlantic

Ian hit the Carolinas Friday afternoon after devasting large portions of the Florida peninsula.

 

 

After making its fourth landfall Friday as a Category 1 hurricane near Georgetown, South Carolina, Ian pushed through North Carolina with heavy rains and gusty winds, downing trees and leaving hundreds of thousands of North Carolina residents without power.

Florida

In Florida, weather station near Port Charlotte reported a sustained wind of 115 mph with a wind gust of 132 mph as Ian made landfall

Parts of southwest Florida, including Naples, were inundated with high water on Wednesday as Ian came ashore.

This aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Surge was highest near Ian's center, and considerably lower farther north toward Tampa Bay.

Parts of southwest Florida reported storm surge up to 12 to 18 feet inundation in spots.

Sanibel Island saw waters rise extremely quickly as Ian made its way onshore.

Areas of Central Florida had a deluge of rain with numerous locations getting over a foot. That caused widespread flooding, prompting dozens of water rescues.

After making landfall and traveling across the Florida peninsula, Ian weakened into a tropical storm over land. Once it moved back over the Atlantic off the east coast of Florida, it had an opportunity to strengthen back into a hurricane. 

Ian moved north, and made its third landfall in the U.S. as a Category 1 hurricane with max winds of 85 mph. It moved inland near Georgetown, S.C. just after 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.

Cuba

Before hitting the U.S., Ian made landfall as a major hurricane just southwest of La Coloma, Cuba, a town in the Pinar del Rio Province around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Fallen utility poles and fallen branches line a street after Hurricane Ian hit Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up shelters, evacuated people, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in the nation’s main tobacco-growing region. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Ian weakened slightly after passing over western Cuba, but still maintained its major hurricane status as it moved north into the Gulf. After completing an eyewall replacement cycle Tuesday night, Ian became a Category 4 hurricane early Wednesday morning.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, there is one tropical wave we are monitoring.

