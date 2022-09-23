Heavy rainfall from Ian floods Quarterman Park in North Charleston, South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Ian brings flooding rains and strong winds to Florida and the Mid-Atlantic
Ian became the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and the fourth hurricane on the season too on the evening of Sept. 23. Even though it was slow to strengthen, Ian underwent rapid intensification once it become a hurricane on Monday.
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon, the first hurricane to make landfall in the continental U.S. this year.
Its first landfall was just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday in Cayo Costa, Fla. with max winds of 150 mph. After that, it made a second landfall as it moved inland just south of Punta Gorda near Pirate Harbor, with max winds of 145 mph.
Ian made its third landfall in the U.S. (fourth landfall including Cuba) shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, near Georgetown, South Carolina. At the time, it was a Category 1 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.
Ian weakened after making landfall and moving across Florida earlier this week, but had to opportunity to strengthen back into a hurricane over the Atlantic Ocean. Since its fourth and final landfall on Friday, it quickly weakened yet again.
Mid-Atlantic
Ian hit the Carolinas Friday afternoon after devasting large portions of the Florida peninsula.
After making its fourth landfall Friday as a Category 1 hurricane near Georgetown, South Carolina, Ian pushed through North Carolina with heavy rains and gusty winds, downing trees and leaving hundreds of thousands of North Carolina residents without power.
After making landfall and traveling across the Florida peninsula, Ian weakened into a tropical storm over land. Once it moved back over the Atlantic off the east coast of Florida, it had an opportunity to strengthen back into a hurricane.
Ian moved north, and made its third landfall in the U.S. as a Category 1 hurricane with max winds of 85 mph. It moved inland near Georgetown, S.C. just after 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.
Cuba
Before hitting the U.S., Ian made landfall as a major hurricane just southwest of La Coloma, Cuba, a town in the Pinar del Rio Province around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Fallen utility poles and fallen branches line a street after Hurricane Ian hit Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up shelters, evacuated people, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in the nation’s main tobacco-growing region. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ian weakened slightly after passing over western Cuba, but still maintained its major hurricane status as it moved north into the Gulf. After completing an eyewall replacement cycle Tuesday night, Ian became a Category 4 hurricane early Wednesday morning.