Sometimes we go to the beach to relax or to find some peace and quiet. Other times we go to meet friends, have fun with the family or get some exercise.

So you pack the beach towels and a cooler, you’re wearing sunscreen and everyone is ready for a great day.

What You Need To Know Waterspouts aren't always easy to spot right away



Lightning can strike more than 10 miles away from a thunderstorm



Rip currents kill more people in Florida in an average year than hurricanes, tornadoes and lightning combined

Our usual nice beach weather occasionally comes with hazards such as thunderstorms and waterspouts. Not only do we have to be aware of these dangers, but we also have to remember that we are far away from a safe place when we are at the beach.

How far away is the car? How far away is a building? We can’t wait until the very last minute to seek shelter when a storm is coming.

Waterspouts and tornadoes

The following video is one of the most visual examples of why you should not wait until the last minute to leave the beach when thunderstorms approach the area.

On April 10, a line of thunderstorms approached the entire coast from the west. Skies got dark, so it was obvious to those on Clearwater Beach where the video was taken.

Wow! This is why you get off the beach before the storms arrive! #WaterSpout becomes a #tornado at #ClearwaterBeach around 4:50 pm Saturday. Luckily it was small. Thanks Justin Robichaud. Diane Kacmarik @BN9 @NWSTBW pic.twitter.com/gz5UGssopI — Spectrum Bay News 9 Weather (@bn9weather) April 10, 2021

On the leading edge of the storms, a tornadic waterspout formed right near the beach. Notice the swirl on the water surface. Many times, this is all you will see of a waterspout.

It made landfall on the beach, making it officially a tornado. People were lucky that it was small and the heavy beach chairs did not hit anyone! It dissipated when it moved off the beach. Justin Robichaud shot this video from his hotel window.

Lightning

In the spring, thunderstorms don’t come as often. But in the summertime, thunderstorms are a daily occurrence, at least in the Tampa Bay area.

In the spring, thunderstorms and hazardous weather usually come when a cold front approaches or moves through. In the summer, daily sea breezes cause thunderstorms in Florida.

Because lightning can strike more than 10 miles away from the thunderstorm, if you hear thunder, you should pack up your things and get off the beach.

Seek shelter in a building or a hard-topped car. Don't wait until it starts to rain. The second-greatest cause for lightning deaths is due to beach activities (fishing is first).

Rip currents

In the water, you need to be aware of rip currents. A rip current is a strong, narrow flow of water that moves away from the shore. The water piles up near the shore from breaking waves and then returns to deeper water.

Rip currents can happen any time of the year, even on sunny days.

Florida leads the country in rip current drownings each year. There have been five deaths due to rip currents in our state so far this year.

Over the last 20 years, Florida averaged 18 rip current deaths each year. This is twice the number of the average deaths due to lightning!

Rip currents are dangerous because they are very strong and can pull swimmers away from shore. If swimmers try to swim back to the beach, they can get tired while struggling against the current as they are pulled farther away into deeper waters.

If you are caught in a rip current, don’t fight it. Swim in a direction parallel to the shoreline toward your right or left. When you break free of the current, swim at an angle back toward the beach.

Do your best to avoid being in a situation that puts you at risk. Don't swim alone, and swim near a lifeguard.

Do you know how to spot a rip current? Look at this example. This picture shows the darker water between areas of breaking waves.

Be sure to check the Spectrum News app on your cell phone to check in with Klystron 9 and get alerts about lightning near your location.

Our beaches are some of the best in the country! We can enjoy their beauty and have fun while staying safe.