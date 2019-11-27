ORLANDO, Fla. — It is a big travel day, and fortunately, weather will be cooperating across the Sunshine State.



After another cool morning, mostly sunny skies will return Wednesday along with slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 70s, making it a little warmer than what we saw on Tuesday.

Mostly clear skies will last into the overnight, enabling another round of lows in the 50s for most. Things will start to warm up a bit on the holiday itself with highs back to around 80 courtesy of south-southwest winds.

Thanksgiving Day may start out with some patchy fog, but plenty of sun will emerge.

While other parts of the country will be experiencing messy travel weather leading into Thanksgiving, here in Central Florida we will see more mild and dry weather into the weekend.

A weak front will swing through by Friday, but it will be lacking moisture by the time it arrives in Florida so rain chances are not expected.

The next opportunity for any wet weather appears to be late Sunday into Monday morning when the next front pushes through Central Florida.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Pleasant boating conditions will persist as high pressure sets up across the southeastern United States.

Expect seas of 1 to 2 feet paired with winds becoming southwest at 5 to 10 knots.

The rip current risk is low to moderate, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

In the tropics, there are no systems to track. We are in the final days of hurricane season, which ends on Saturday, Nov. 30.

