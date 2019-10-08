ORLANDO, Fla. — Moisture will blanket Central Florida on Tuesday, enabling scattered showers and storms to continue.

Rain may be heavy at times, but given the latest dry stretch of weather, flood concerns are minimal. High will be confined to the mid-80s with more clouds around.

Showers will linger Tuesday night, and continue on and off Wednesday as moisture deepens across the area ahead of a slow-moving cold front.

The front should lower down the peninsula by Thursday, with drier air building in behind it for the latter part of the workweek.

In the tropics, there are a couple of areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin. The first is our local rainmaker, the area of low pressure over South Florida.

This will drift northeast away from Florida with a very low chance of tropical development east of the state as it merges with another trough of low pressure.

In a few days, there may be some development potentially occurring offshore the Eastern Seaboard, but the chance is low and it would not affect Florida.

Our over open water, between Bermuda and the Azores, there is an area that could develop but it will stay out to sea.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surfing conditions are going to be considered fair today with a lingering east-northeast swell. Waves will be 4 to 5 feet.

A small-craft advisory is in effect for boaters venturing offshore.

There will be occasional showers and embedded storms driven by northeast winds of 10 to 15 knots.

Seas will be 4 to 6 feet with a moderate chop on the Intracoastal.​

