ORLANDO, Fla. — The calendar says "fall," but the temperatures say "summer".



More warm, dry and comfortable weather is Tuesday. Winds will begin to ease. Highs will hover around 90 degrees.

For Tuesday evening, it will stay quiet with cooler nighttime temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s inland.

This trend will hold throughout much of the week as high pressure remains firmly in control, keeping rain chances slim to none until the weekend.

At that time, a few showers will be possible, but no significant opportunities for rain appear in the forecast for now.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Jerry is located southwest of Bermuda. The island will face another round of rain and wind with the storm making a close pass by Wednesday morning.

Karen is in the eastern Caribbean and will be lifting north toward Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands where tropical storm conditions are likely later Tuesday.

Lorenzo is located in the far eastern Atlantic over open water. There are no direct threats to Florida right now, but Karen bears watching as there is uncertainty in the long-range forecast.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Winds will not be as strong Tuesday but surf conditions will still involve a moderate risk of rip currents.

Lighter winds and easing seas will make it more favorable for boating Tuesday.

Offshore seas will range between 3 to 5 feet.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location