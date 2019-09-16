ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday may see a mix of sun and clouds and maybe even a few scattered showers.

As Humberto pulls out into the Atlantic, it will enable drier air to work in behind it and settle down the Florida peninsula.

There will still be a few showers around, but coverage will be widely scattered. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs close to 90 degrees.

It will be breezy with winds from the north-northwest over 10 to 15 mph at times.

For Monday night, a stray shower is possible but otherwise it will remain quiet with lows in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will feature more drier weather with only an isolated shower.

Plan on low rain chances to stick around throughout the week with temperatures staying close to the seasonal average of 90 degrees.

In the tropics, Hurricane Humberto is pulling out into the Atlantic and poses no further threat to the United States.

There is an area of interest in the Gulf of Mexico that would bring rain to Texas.

The other area we are watching is in the open Atlantic with no threat to land.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surf conditions will be poor to fair with storm swell from Humberto bringing wave heights up to 5 to 7 feet in the nearshore waters.

The rip current risk is high, so surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

Offshore, a Small Craft Advisory continues to the higher seas of 8 to 11 feet.

