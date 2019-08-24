FLORIDA It has been 27 years since Hurricane Andrew made landfall near Homestead in South Florida on August 24, 1992.

65 deaths were attributed to Hurricane Andrew

More than $27 billion in damage was done

It was determined that Hurricane Andrew had maximum sustained winds of 175 mph.

The re-analysis of the wind data upgraded Andrew from a Category 4 at landfall to a Category 5 Hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Scale.

An estimated $27 billion in damage was done because of Hurricane Andrew.

The storm also set records in the weather books.

Andrew had the third lowest pressure on record at the time of 922 millibars (mb). Hurricane Michael surpassed Andrew with an even lower pressure when it made landfall in Mexico Beach last October.

Michael's pressure dropped all the way down to 919 mb.

The storms to have the lowest pressures on record are the Labor Day Hurricane of 1935 and Hurricane Camille in 1969.