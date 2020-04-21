ORLANDO, Fla. — Still awaiting their stimulus payment, viewers have reached out to Spectrum News with their concerns. Our Watchdog team found out what’s causing some checks to be diverted and what you can do to track down your money.

Two different people both have same concerns centered on the whereabouts of their stimulus payments.

“I found out after calling my tax preparer that it was direct deposited into a temporary account they only use for refunds,” said Devante Bynoe.

Marcelino Sanabria said, “I looked at the bottom at the account number which the account number to the bank that the tax people use — that’s their bank, so my stimulus check went to their bank.”

When some of those 80 million stimulus checks went out from the IRS last week, Sanabria and Bynoe were among those who expected money on April 15, but they never received those payments.

Spectrum News 13’s Watchdog team found out it’s because they applied for an RAL, or Rapid Anticipated Loan, which allows them to get an advance on their tax refund.

The loans are paid back with a taxpayer’s refund. The refund is direct deposited to the tax preparer or loan company.

Yvette Anderson with Mobile Financial Services says the problem now is that stimulus checks are going to the same account setup to repay those loans.

“Now that we are receiving the stimulus by way of our tax returns, some of those people are not able to get their stimulus because they processed their original tax return through these services,” Anderson said.

Both Sanabria and Bynoe say their tax preparer sent their stimulus money back to the IRS, so now they’re waiting on direct payments. These are payments the IRS says could take two to five weeks or longer. Neither of them are thrilled about this, especially since they desperately need the cash now.

“I thought getting this stimulus would help that barrier of us waiting and stuff like that, but we never got it, so now we are stuck waiting still,” Bynow said.

It is important to note, both men were denied those loans so even though they didn’t get that money, their stimulus checks were still diverted to their tax preparer’s account.

If you want to check on how your stimulus check is being disbursed, you can use the “get my payment” tool on the IRS website . The IRS says it is working to correct this issue and send those checks to the right accounts.

We have reached out to lawmakers about this issue and will share their responses when we hear back.